Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS FERGY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 65,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,079. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

