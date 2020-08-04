First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,436 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 193,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

PFE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.39. 660,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,460,186. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

