First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,791 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.72. The stock had a trading volume of 95,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

