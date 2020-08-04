First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $26,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,041,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,526. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

