First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,326 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.28. 37,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

