First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.55

First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 2069355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $313.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.28.

About First Mining Gold (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.