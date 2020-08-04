FirstService (TSE:FSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $161.82

Shares of FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$161.82 and last traded at C$158.88, with a volume of 26716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$160.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSV shares. William Blair raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 114.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$128.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

In other news, Director Brendan Calder sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.00, for a total value of C$102,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,940. Also, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.00, for a total transaction of C$775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,586,220. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,127.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

