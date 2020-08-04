Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 3,310 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. 26,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.