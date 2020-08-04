Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 131.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,951,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.54. 174,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

