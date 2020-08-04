Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 450.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,074,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 635,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.63. 2,771,685 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

