Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Retirement Network raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average is $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.