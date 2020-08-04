Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

PM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.92. 63,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,947. The company has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.