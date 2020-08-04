Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.64. 41,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,930. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.30 and its 200 day moving average is $298.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.79.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

