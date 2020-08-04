Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 2,288 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 379,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,518,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,591,000 after buying an additional 4,944,074 shares during the period.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,248,215. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

