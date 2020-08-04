Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 2,625 Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 1,454.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000.

Get Hartford Short Duration ETF alerts:

HSRT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. 235 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.