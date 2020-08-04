Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 29,163 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,163 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 151.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 115,550 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 238,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 61,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,877,000.

Shares of URA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 4,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

