Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 496.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,675,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,650,000 after buying an additional 252,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,142,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 544.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 159,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 134,708 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.53. 32,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $79.74.

