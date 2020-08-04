Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 93,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,121. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.

