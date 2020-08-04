Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,746,754. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $192.12. The company had a trading volume of 396,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,515. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

