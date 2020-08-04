Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,235,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,994,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $179.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

