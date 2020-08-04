Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.58. 1,885,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.51. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $129.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

