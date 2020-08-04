Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 20.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.42. 34,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

