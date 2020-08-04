Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $822,000 Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.44.

APD stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.34. 41,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.63. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $299.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

