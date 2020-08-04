Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $822,000 Stock Position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $1,923,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,533,451.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $46,921.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,503 shares of company stock worth $5,874,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,032,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -169.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $111.73.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.