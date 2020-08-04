Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter.

DVY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $83.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,444. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.91.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

