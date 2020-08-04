Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 659.9% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 38,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

