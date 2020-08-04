Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 4,480.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,016 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 281,676.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 726,726 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 164,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USHY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $39.83. 182,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43.

