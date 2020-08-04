Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,233 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.56. 9,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $225.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

