Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 46.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 26.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 28.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,086 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. OTR Global cut salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $3,019,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,953,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,801,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 687,490 shares of company stock worth $127,249,894. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.56. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $204.79. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

