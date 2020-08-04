Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 95.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 78.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 45.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,513,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $1,597,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $505.29. 3,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,961. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 0.62. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

