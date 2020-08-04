Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,472. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.36. 13,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $135.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

