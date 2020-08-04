Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 12,872 Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

COMT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. 74 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,338. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.