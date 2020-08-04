Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,315.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

Shares of CME traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

