Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 648 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.50. 1,271,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,166. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $238.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.42. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 70.25%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,695 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lifted their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.38.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.