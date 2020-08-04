Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 7,560 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $300,000.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,699. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 20th.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $383,792.64. Insiders have bought a total of 2,370,003 shares of company stock worth $22,179,328 in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

