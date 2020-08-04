Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FND. Bank of America raised Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.36. 26,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,761. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.09. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,159.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,219,399 shares of company stock worth $319,949,005. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.