Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $171.59 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 63,949 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.10% of salesforce.com worth $171,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,535,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,993. The stock has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,136.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.62 and a 200-day moving average of $173.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $767,360.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,627 shares in the company, valued at $176,207,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,077 shares of company stock worth $122,081,737 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

