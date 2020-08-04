Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $37.83 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,065 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,835,000 after buying an additional 3,391,531 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $97,908,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,774,000 after buying an additional 3,294,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,473,916. The firm has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.02.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

