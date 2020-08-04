Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $81.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $81,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,091,000 after buying an additional 1,276,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after buying an additional 702,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.07. 3,763,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.