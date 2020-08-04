Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.13.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.87. The stock had a trading volume of 610,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,463,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.