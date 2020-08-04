Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,047,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,076 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $48,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,670,306. The stock has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

