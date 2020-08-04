Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 187,205 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 187,205 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,122,228,000 after acquiring an additional 243,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,762,092,000 after buying an additional 320,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $190.87. 681,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,515. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.04 and a 200-day moving average of $187.14. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $370.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

