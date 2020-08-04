Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 436,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,702. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.62. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

