Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 545.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,263,717.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,893 shares of company stock worth $5,600,594 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.25. 22,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,453. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

