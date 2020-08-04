Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $60.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.26. 7,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.