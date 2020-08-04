Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

FWRD traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $54.23. 7,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,910. Forward Air has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $72.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 26.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth $183,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.