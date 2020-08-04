Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Crown comprises 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.78. 17,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

