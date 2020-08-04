Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,341 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,689,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,368. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.52. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

