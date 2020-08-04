Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,631 Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000.
CTLT stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 349,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,275. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on CTLT. Argus began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.
Catalent Profile
Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
