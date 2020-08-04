Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 5,631 Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 349,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,275. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTLT. Argus began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.