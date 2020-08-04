Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $54.32. 114,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,256,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.